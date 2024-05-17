How much fibre should you include in your diet?

Fibre is not just for digestion, it can help keep your heart healthy too. But most of us do not eat enough fibre. What is fibre?

Dietary fibre is the name for substances in plant foods that cannot be completely broken down by digestion. It is only found in foods that come from plants, specifically in starchy carbohydrates, fruit, vegetables, beans and lentils. Animal products such as meat, fish, eggs and dairy products like cheese and yoghurt do not contain any fibre. Nor do fats, whether they are plant or animal-based. Dietitians from Netcare Olivedale Hospital in Johannesburg, Mariana Davel and Mbali Mapholi, explain why we need it and how to get more fibre into our diet.

Davel said a lack of dietary fibre can contribute to serious health problems like abdominal obesity, insulin resistance, increased blood pressure, gastrointestinal disease and cancer. She said realising the importance of fibre in our everyday diet, most countries now recommend an intake of approximately 25 to 35 grams per day for adults. Mapholi added that high-fibre foods come from a wide range of sources, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

She said by choosing these foods regularly, you will help to ensure that you meet your daily fibre needs and make strides in preventing certain illnesses, and you will also improve your overall well-being. High-fibre foods come from a wide range of sources, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Picture: Pexels/Ekrulila “It is important to be aware of why we need to eat the recommended amount of fibre each day and to know how to find out which foods contain the best sources of fibre. In this way, we can consciously seek out the foods we like to eat that contain a good amount of fibre. “Making smart food choices and developing healthy eating habits can pay dividends in terms of health benefits,” said Mapholi.

Davel also noted that soluble fibre, when ingested, forms a gel-like substance in the stomach and modulates digestive processes, helps lower blood sugar levels and reduces cholesterol. She said foods like oats, peas, beans, apples, citrus fruits, and carrots are excellent sources of soluble fibre, and adding these to your diet can help maintain overall gut health. “Insoluble fibre doesn’t dissolve in water and promotes healthy bowel movements, reducing constipation. Some examples are whole grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables like cauliflower, parsnips, green beans, and potatoes,” she added.

Foods like oats, peas, beans, apples, citrus fruits, and carrots are excellent sources of soluble fibre. Picture: Pexels/Keegan Evans What is the correct amount of fibre (for an adult) to eat? Davel noted that a dietary intake of 25 to 35g per day is recommended. “Consuming 400 to 500g of fruit and vegetables combined with the right cereals and grains will make up the required fibre intake.

“Excess amounts of fibre can lead to mineral malabsorption (calcium, iron, and zinc), and diets in excess of 50g of fibre per day have been shown to have no beneficial effects.” Below they share some of the foods that are high in fibre. Vegetables

A low-calorie and nutrient-dense option, they not only aid in digestion but also reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Including vegetables like peas, broccoli, carrots and Brussels sprouts can ensure you get your daily required fibre intake. They’re also packed with various vitamins providing an all-around health boost. Legumes

Consuming various legumes can not only increase your dietary fibre but also offer multiple nutrients such as iron, potassium, and folate. Beans serve as a significant source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, promoting good digestive health and helping maintain balanced blood sugar levels. Different varieties of beans, such as black beans, kidney beans, fava beans, and lima beans, are worth incorporating into your meals.

Different varieties of beans, such as black beans, kidney beans, fava beans and lima beans, are worth incorporating into your meals. Aside from being fibre-rich, they are also an excellent source of protein, making them particularly beneficial for vegetarians and vegans looking for alternative protein sources. Grains

Grains, a staple food in many cultures, are an excellent way to ensure a regular intake of dietary fibre while also providing essential nutrients like B vitamins, iron and magnesium. Whole grains like oats, brown rice and quinoa are especially fibre-rich. Nuts

Almonds, pistachios, and pecans are particularly high in fibre. Incorporate them into your meals in moderation as they’re high in calories. Eating a variety of nuts can ensure you receive a balanced mix of different nutritional benefits. Seeds Seeds, though tiny, add a fibre and nutritional punch. Packed with a variety of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, they bring a significant health boost and texture to any meal.