How relationships impact maths confidence differently in boys than in girls, according to a recent study

A study from the University of Zurich looked into why boys often feel more confident in maths than girls. They found that boys tend to compare themselves with their peers, while girls base their confidence more on their actual performance. In many Western countries, girls in secondary school are less confident in their maths skills compared to boys of the same age. However, research shows that there isn’t a significant difference in how well girls and boys actually perform in maths.

This confidence gap can have big effects. When young people don't feel confident in their abilities, they're less likely to pursue subjects and careers in maths and science. This leads to fewer women studying STEM subjects in university and working in high-paying STEM jobs. The study from the University of Zurich looked into how friendships affect how boys and girls feel about maths.

Lead author Isabel Raabe explained that during the teenage years, friends play a big role in how kids see themselves. The study, which looked at data from over 8 000 students in 358 classes, found some interesting things. It turns out that how well students do in maths is the biggest factor in how confident they feel about it. Girls usually base their confidence on their grades but boys sometimes think they're good at maths even if their grades aren't great. It turns out that for many girls, their confidence is closely linked to their abilities. When they know they’re good at something, like maths or sports, they feel more confident overall. But if they struggle with a task, it can make them doubt themselves.

Experts believe this connection between ability and confidence starts early on. Girls may pick up on messages from society that suggest they’re not as good as boys at certain things, like maths or science. So when they excel in these areas, it boosts their confidence. On the other hand, if they struggle with something they’re “supposed” to be good at, it can shake their confidence. But it’s not just about external messages. Girls also tend to be more self-critical than boys, which can impact how they see themselves. If they don’t meet their own high standards, it can make them feel less confident, even if others see them as successful.

The study found that boys seem to care a lot about what their friends think. When they see girls doubting themselves in maths, it makes them doubt themselves too. But, for girls, what their friends think doesn’t seem to matter as much. They mostly rely on how well they actually do in maths. Surprisingly, the study found that stereotypes about boys and girls didn’t make things worse. Being good at maths actually helps kids make friends, whether they’re boys or girls. This means girls don’t feel pressured by their friends to doubt their maths skills.