How social media is influencing our eating habits

Social media can be used for anything from socialising and shopping to starting a business and getting health and nutrition advice. Most social media users get nutrition and eating messages from the accounts they follow. For good or bad, the way we feed our minds through social media affects how we feed ourselves in real life.

South Africans spend increasing amounts of time on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and we cannot help but be influenced by the messages these social platforms convey about food. These platforms have the power to make certain foods and diets immensely popular overnight. Remember the “Dalgona coffee” craze or the sudden surge in sourdough bread baking enthusiasts? We have social media to thank for that.

But it is not just about what is trending; it is also about how these trends influence our perception of food and eating habits. The visual appeal of food content on social media can alter our food choices, pushing us towards more aesthetically pleasing -- and not necessarily healthier -- options. The visual appeal of food content on social media can alter our food choices. Picture: Pexels/Ready Made On how social media is influencing the way we eat, food content creator David Mahlangu said: “With food consumption from my own perspective food trends have adopted how make-up trends work -- everyone is looking for an easier way to do something.

“Short clip cooking videos have these effects that people gravitate towards. It has revolutionised how people see food, especially if you are going to show them how things are done. “People love exploring but they are too lazy to sit for hours on their phones trying to figure out what works for them. “In the case of TikTok people randomly bump into your page and the next thing they have learnt how to tackle pots. So basically, it has made people more aware of what they eat, how to prepare it, and most importantly where to get it.”

Larnelle Lewies, who is also a content creator, said the hype around certain dishes is what creates a frenzy, and that encourages the viewer to want to participate. “For example, the ‘TikTok wrap’ showed us an innovative way of assembling a wrap, with ingredients that are inexpensive but you’re able to make it look and taste incredible. “Others find joy and comfort in watching other people eat (mukbangs) and find themselves open to eating in public spaces or eating larger portions in general, as they might suffer from mental health struggles, anxiety, depression, etc.

“So, in this way, food content has a massive impact on the digital space or video service,” said Lewies. Using video-based platforms, restaurants have gained more and more traction through food reviews, which is great exposure to their brand, he said. Judging from these comments, social media has been found to have both positive and negative effects on eating habits, depending on the specific context and content.

To break it further down, social media platforms are filled with visually appealing images and videos of food, often featuring decadent dishes, mouth-watering desserts, and trendy food trends. On the negative side, exposure to these images can trigger cravings and temptations, leading to increased desire for indulgent or unhealthy foods. Social media can act as a source of emotional triggers that prompt unhealthy eating behaviours.

Content related to stress, boredom, loneliness, or social comparison may lead individuals to seek comfort or distraction through food, contributing to overeating or emotional eating habits. While these platforms can provide valuable information and inspiration related to food and nutrition, it is essential to approach online content critically and mindfully. This can help us make informed choices and develop healthy eating behaviours.

One step that we can take in making healthier choices is to curate a healthy feed. With all the information out there on these platforms about eating well, it can be tough to sort through what is helpful and what is not. First, to ensure you are receiving accurate information on food and health, try assessing any experts in your feed.

Are they certified professionals? Consider subscribing to accounts by registered dietitians, certified diabetes educators. Then, try bringing a bit of mindfulness to the phone screen by paying attention to how posts make you feel. If their content gets you excited about trying a new recipe, inspires you to meal plan or simply makes you smile, great!