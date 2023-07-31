How to add traditional local foods to a wedding menu

South Africa is a diverse country and with Heritage Day approaching in September, we know wedding bells will be ringing. Weddings in South Africa are a joyous celebration for people to eat, drink, sing and dance. That’s how it’s always been in a South African traditional wedding, irrespective of the diverse cultures we have.

Whenever there is a wedding (where catering is not hired), old mamas usually cook up a storm for guests to feast on, and that’s why most families prefer slaughtering a cow – so that everybody eats. Sometimes wedding activities like exchanging gifts, singing, speeches and so forth can take too much time before the food. That’s why you have to offer guests finger foods to snack on before the main course. Local starters and canapés

For starters, offer them something light like traditional Indian samoosas and fill them with local tastes like beans, morogo (spinach) and braai-style fire-roasted pulled chicken or grilled crayfish. You can also add umfino (maize meal cooked with cabbage and leafy greens) to the starters menu. Just make sure you serve these meals in small portions to leave room for the main course. Samosas are great as wedding starters. Picture: Pexels. Local main dishes

“Our country is home to so many flavourful dishes,” notes Norman Heath, the Executive Chef at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. “Each developed with unique stories behind what made them trend before they became set in stone as local favourites.” The local main dishes are a chance for old mamas to show off their culinary skills. It’s possible to have a plate with samp, steamed bread and ting ya mabale (sour porridge made of sorghum and maize meal). The plate will also have at least three to four salads (possibly a potato salad and chakalaka) and red meat and chicken. After all, “seven colours” is a South African plate.

These dishes are usually served on those big plates that decorate the room divider and only come out on special occasions. Again, it’s the old mamas who dish up, and if you’re lucky, you get extra meat. Beef stew is usually served as a main course at most traditional weddings. Picture: Pexels. Traditional wedding desserts In my village in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, old men usually avoid dessert because they don’t want to upset their stomachs. Instead, they go for umqombothi (sorghum beer).