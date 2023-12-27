How to beat heartburn over the festive period

It is the end of the year and many people are eating, drinking and being merry. However, too much of a good thing can have less than desired results. Heartburn, for example, after a delicious, hearty meal. Those prone to heartburn might need to be a little more cautious or plan ahead to mitigate or avoid the symptoms.

Be cautious about the drinks you choose. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio Choose less fatty foods When choosing from a dinner menu, opt for the less fatty option. Fat slows the release of food from our stomachs. Ideally, you want your meal out of your stomach by the time you go to sleep. Be cautious with drinks

Although it is easy to get carried away and have a few more glasses of champagne than normal to celebrate the festive period, be warned: this can be a major contributor towards heartburn. Fizzy, bubbly or highly acidic drinks such as wine, beer or even fizzy soft drinks can irritate your stomach, leading to acid reflux and heartburn. As with food, try not to drink too fast or too much alcohol because it can be difficult to neutralise and it could cause irritation.

Avoid foods that can cause heartburn. Picture: Pexels/Rockerzzz Avoid foods that can cause heartburn It is advised that if you are trying to avoid heartburn, stay away from coffee, chocolate, soda, alcohol, meat, dairy, spicy foods, fried foods and acidic foods – all common causes of heartburn. Eat smaller portions

Christmas is a time for indulging and enjoying time with your family and friends around a festive meal. Health experts say eating large meals puts pressure on the lower oesophageal sphincter muscle. When there is too much pressure, stomach acid is more likely to flow from the stomach into the oesophagus, leading to heartburn. Eating smaller meals can go a long way to prevent this.

Sip water and baking soda Drinking a small amount of baking soda mixed in water could lower the stomach’s acidity levels similar to that of over-the-counter antacids. It has the same active ingredient, sodium bicarbonate. This is one of the best at-home remedies to provide occasional, temporary relief from acid reflux.

Wear loose-fitting clothing or undo your belt after a meal. Picture: Pexels/Caleb Oquendo Cut yourself off After-hours holiday parties can keep you snacking all night. Eating too close to bedtime can make acid reflux worse. Stop eating and drinking (water included) three hours before bedtime. Wear loose-fitting clothing or undo your belt after a meal