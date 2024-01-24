How to clear your skin in ten days or less

Having clear skin with an even skin tone is every girl’s dream. When you have severe acne, clear skin seems like something you will never achieve but it’s possible. The first step to treating your skin is to visit a dermatologist, who will do a skin analysis to determine your skin type, the type of acne you have and the treatment that will be suitable for you.

After treating severe acne, most people still get occasional acne, which may not be as bad as before but it’s still there. American actress and television host, Keke Palmer, is an example of how to deal with this because, after many years of treatment, her acne would return. It can be overwhelming because sometimes it feels like taking five steps forward and ten steps backwards.

After resorting to social media to find tips from people with the same problem, I tried the 14 day skincare challenge. It’s basically about following certain skincare tips for 14 days, and the results were visible within ten days. Below are some tips you can try for better looking skin. Drink water

When people tell you to drink water to clear your skin they are not off the mark. Water helps, not only with hydration but in getting rid of toxins in your body. It also helps reduce the appearance of pores. Eat your greens Water alone is not enough. You must eat healthy. Water-based greens like cucumber, spinach and celery, rich in chlorophyll, are great for detoxing and hydration, and in turn, you get a glowing, luminous complexion.

Exercise It’s amazing how beneficial exercise is. Besides toning your body and reducing stress levels, exercising helps with collagen production, which is great for improving skin tone for that even look. Use the right products

Don’t be a product hopper, you will regret it. Once your dermatologist has prescribed the best products for your skin, stick to them and them only. Don’t try other products unless the ones recommended are giving you an allergic reaction. If they treat your skin well, use them consistently and watch your skin become what you’ve always wanted. Rest