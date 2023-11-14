How to detox your body and boost your immune system before the holidays

For many, it has been a long and challenging year. But as the Christmas holidays approaches, it is the ideal time to unwind and enjoy the festivities. And to look and feel your best during this period, we have put together a simple detox guide to boost your immune system and to hit the reset button for the new year.

Why detox? With the constant demands of modern society, it is not uncommon to lead an unhealthy and busy lifestyle. This could lead to our organs being overloaded with toxic materials, which impacts our health and mood. Poor diets full of refined foods, too much animal protein, saturated fats, excess alcohol and caffeine, high stress levels, and lack of exercise all contribute to the body’s inability to maintain its natural process of detoxification.

Ease up on the sugary fruits in your morning blender, and try a smoothie based on detoxifying fruits and vegetables. Picture: Pexels/Element Digital Upgrade breakfast smoothies Ease up on the sugary fruits in your morning blender, and instead, fill your smoothie with detoxifying fruits and vegetables. Try adding spinach, kale, celery, beets, carrots, and cucumber. They are all rich in fibre and antioxidants that support cells during the detox process and fight inflammation. For extra fibre, you can also add a handful of ground chia or flax seeds.

Swap out meat for fibre-rich produce Meat does not have to be your only source of protein and iron. You can replace it with other healthy foods, filled with key nutrients that can give your body a break before you indulge in Thanksgiving turkey and Christmas ham. For a week avoid eating chicken, fish, eggs and dairy. Instead, try swap it for raw and cooked vegetables, as well as fruit. Meanwhile, whole plant foods like nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains, could also be a healthier alternative to meat

Super-size your salads Make one meal per day, a big bowl of raw vegetables. They are high in fibre and are loaded with antioxidants, enzymes, and compounds that enhance detoxification. Focus on bitter greens such as watercress to support liver function. Add crucifers such as cabbage, kale, arugula, Brussels sprouts, and radishes which are rich in cancer-preventive glucosinolates that help remove toxic substances from the body.

Sprinkle on pumpkin and hemp seeds for fibre and healthy fats. Dress your salad with a detoxifying blend of apple cider vinegar, cayenne pepper, olive oil, and garlic. Up your water intake You probably know this already, but a "detox" will involve flushing out your system with plenty of water.