How to help teenagers combat their skin woes

As exciting as it is, adolescence is one of the most frustrating life stages. It comes with so many changes that you may be unprepared for, especially uneven skin tone and pimples. Most teenagers get pimples during their adolescence and this can cause low self-esteem.

Ruan Winter, of Vitaderm, shares how teenagers can combat their skincare woes. “Teenage skin is unique and dynamic, with distinct characteristics that require specialised care. Plus, the pressure of academics, particularly exam stress, can significantly impact the health and appearance of teenage skin.” Solutions for teenage skin:

Gentle cleansing: Use a mild, sulphate-free cleanser to remove excess oil and impurities. Avoid over-cleansing, as this can strip the skin of its natural oils. Moisturise: Contrary to popular belief, even oily skin needs moisture. Opt for a light weight, non-greasy moisturiser to maintain a healthy skin barrier. Sunscreen: Always wear sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect the skin from UV damage which can exacerbate acne and lead to premature ageing.

Breakout targeted products: Salicylic acid is well-known for its remarkable ability to clear congestion and reduce inflammation. It’s as easy as Vitamin C: Research shows that Vitamin C can help protect the skin from many issues, including sunburn, photo-ageing, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, sagging, dryness, and an uneven skin tone. It’s also ideal for acne-prone complexions. Balanced diet: Encourage a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit the consumption of sugary and processed foods.

Hydration: Drinking plenty of water helps maintain the skin’s elasticity and hydration. Stress management: Help teenagers develop techniques such as exercise, meditation, yoga or deep breathing exercises. Adequate sleep: Ensure teenagers get enough sleep. A well-rested body is better equipped to handle stress and maintain healthy skin.