How to increase your supply as a breast-feeding mom

Breast-feeding can be challenging for first-time moms. In most cases, you don’t know what to expect, and the breast-feeding process can be painful. While some mothers have an overflow milk supply, others are very low on supply.

To make sure your baby gets sufficient milk, here’s how you can increase your milk supply. Start strong with superfoods A post-partum diet is important when you’re breast-feeding. You have to eat foods that will help with your milk supply. Foods like oats, rooibos tea, berries, and chia seeds will not only help you with the nutrients you need to produce milk, but will also help with energy levels and overall vitality during the demanding but rewarding journey of breast-feeding.

Pump it Pumping ensures that no milk goes to waste. It also helps relieve the pain from engorged breasts. But most importantly, pumping helps ensure your baby gets breast milk even when you’re not around. Breast milk can be stored for six months in the freezer, so it’s always advisable to pump and store for later (especially working moms).

Be comfortable The best way to have an uninterrupted flow during breast-feeding is by finding the position. Sit comfortably, pull your baby close to your chest (make sure the breast doesn’t cover their nose), get a nursing pillow and allow your baby to latch. Don’t forget to maintain eye contact, it makes the baby feel secure and at ease.

“Regardless of the position chosen, it is crucial to ensure the baby’s body is facing the mother’s chest and that the baby’s head, neck, and body are aligned in a straight line. This helps the baby latch properly and ensures efficient feeding. “Experimenting with different positions and seeking support from a lactation consultant if needed can help both mother and baby find the most comfortable and effective breast-feeding position,” said Li-Anne Hide of Huggies. Nipple health is important

The first step to ensuring healthy nipples is by keeping them clean and moisturised. It’s also important not to overstimulate your nipples, which can cause them to crack. In the event that they crack, Hide advises using breast milk to heal them. “Interestingly, the best remedy for over-stimulated nipples is breast milk itself. After each feed, smooth a few drops of breast milk over the nipples and allow to dry. “Breast milk has natural anti-bacterial properties that can help provide a protective barrier against infection. Applying lanolin to the nipples after each feed is another way to prevent nipples from becoming dry, cracked and sore,” added Hide.