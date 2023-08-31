How to maintain a beauty routine on a budget

It is no secret that most beauty products are pricey, so it can be challenging for some people to maintain a healthy beauty routine. From make-up to perfumes and skincare, maintaining beauty doesn’t come cheap.

Sometimes you want to stick to a certain beauty routine but when you look at your pockets, the budget doesn’t allow it. Beauty experts at Gold Series believe that embracing cost-effective solutions, indulging in simple pleasures, and exploring your creative side can effortlessly lift your spirits and boost your mood. So, if you’re on a tight budget, here’s how you can achieve your beauty routine without breaking the bank.

Use every last drop Get the most out of your beauty products by using them until they're completely finished. Some people may find it tacky but there’s nothing wrong with cutting open tubes and bottles to scoop out the remaining product and using make-up spatulas to scrape out the last bits from containers. In this economy, every drop counts.

Multipurpose products Purchase beauty products that serve multiple purposes. Look for items like tinted moisturisers with SPF, which combine hydration, sun protection, and light coverage. Also, opt for eyeshadow palettes that can used as highlighters/blushes. This way, you can cut down on the number of products you need to buy. Make-up is expensive, after all.

At home manis and pedis Getting a nail kit is one of the best things I have done for myself. Not only did I learn a new skill, but it also helped me cut down on costs. Paying for manicures and pedicures can be costly, especially if it’s a monthly thing, whereas purchasing your nail kit is a one-off cost, and you get to change your nails whenever you want.

Fragrance Some people believe in purchasing expensive fragrances, but it doesn’t have to be like that. Anything that smells good at an affordable price would do. For example, Gold Series offers an accessible, quality range of fragrances, guaranteeing a fantastic and affordable experience that leaves you feeling great.