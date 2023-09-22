How to make home-made cocktails this Heritage Day long weekend

Cocktail making is an art form; there is no doubt about that. However, even if you are a complete beginner, there are a few shortcuts you can take to level up fairly quickly. If you are in the process of learning how to make cocktails at home, mixologist Malcolm Johani has the perfect tips for you this Heritage Day long weekend.

Cocktail making is an art form, there is no doubt about that. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Get the ratio right For a perfectly flavour-balanced cocktail, follow the mixology golden ratio of 2:1:1. This equates to two parts spirit, one part sweet and one part sour. To achieve the golden cocktail-making ratio, you will begin with two parts of your spirit of choice: vodka, tequila, gin, or rum – whatever you have. Add this to a mixing tin with ice.

Measure out one part of a sweet ingredient: simple syrup, vermouth, triple sec, etc., and add that to your mixture. Finally, measure out one part of something sour: lime juice, lemon juice, or sour mix, and pour it into your tin. Ice, ice baby

Whether your guests enjoy a neat cocktail or a refreshing iced one, it is important to understand when and when not to add ice to your home-made drink. You may think ice is solely used to chill your cocktail or slowly water it down, but iced-down cocktails can be quite controversial. As the ice melts, it dilutes your beverage, which affects the flavour profile. Whilst some cocktails, like citrusy ones, are best enjoyed when chilled, others, particularly dark-liquor cocktails, require little to no ice at all.

Selecting the right glassware is equally as important as perfecting the mixology. Picture: Pexels/Antonio Jose-Meza Cárdenas Choose the right glassware Selecting the right glassware is equally as important as perfecting the mixology. To achieve a good cocktail, serve it in a proper glass. This is because a glass can affect the taste, aroma, and temperature of your drink. While there are many different cocktail glasses, the most popular (and arguably most important) are:

Martini glass Not only is it stylish, but it is also designed to keep the drinker’s hands off the glass and on the stem and prevents the drink from becoming warm. Copper mug

Copper mugs are typically used to keep drinks icy cold. This is because copper is a great temperature conductor. Rocks glass Perfectly sized for 60 ml of liquor, ice, and a garnish, this is the perfect glass for cocktails that do not have many ingredients in them.

Highball glass This is similar to the rock glass, only taller and perfectly sized for cocktails made with the golden ratio in mind. Hurricane glass