How to match your sense of style with your fragrance

Looking good makes you feel better. But looking good and smelling good makes you feel your best. Any striking outfit that makes you feel like you’re on top of the world must be accompanied by a complementary scent.

Shakil Ahmad of Gold Series says a fragrance has the remarkable ability to create a lasting impression, uplift our spirits and elevate our fashion game. Adding a touch of fragrance, like a spritz of a fresh citrus scent like Serendipity makes your look come alive, taking the existing sophistication to a level that radiates your personality. With that said, Ahmad shares his five favourite fashion and fragrance pairings.

Cable knit sweater Pair it with a comforting scent with notes of vanilla or cinnamon, and the combination of texture, fit and fragrance brings the outfit together like never before. Such little details can transform an outfit into a personal expression of who you are, no matter your budget. A summer dress

A light and fresh fragrance with floral notes like rose or jasmine and citrus undertones like lemon or bergamot perfectly complements the femininity and airiness of a summer dress, enhancing the overall feel of the outfit and the warm weather. Casual jeans and a T-shirt The casual and laid-back pair of jeans and a simple T-shirt call for a subtle fragrance. Something woody adds that touch of sophistication to your outfit.

A power suit The oriental notes of patchouli and amber provide a sense of depth and luxury. Step into the room with grace and poise, leaving a remarkable impression with a bold scent. Athleisure wear