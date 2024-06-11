How to maximise your lunch break

Maintaining healthy eating habits is important for overall wellness and the workplace is an environment where these habits can often be challenged. Long hours, stress and limited options may tempt us to make unhealthy food choices during lunchtime.

However, by adopting a few simple strategies, you can create healthy lunch habits at work that will not only nourish your body but also enhance your productivity and energy levels throughout the day. Lunch breaks provide a break from your normal workday, helping you to feel more refreshed when you return so it’s easier to concentrate. Numerous studies show that productivity increases after we take breaks. With more and more people reporting burnout and feeling the physical and mental effects of constant work, there isn’t a better time to reconsider your habits and identify new ways to prioritise your health.

Here are some practical tips that can help you make mindful choices and prioritise your well-being during your lunch break. Eating nutritious foods is the perfect way to re-energise. Picture: Pexels Eat Eating nutritious foods is the perfect way to re-energise. And certain foods, like fish and leafy greens, can actually improve brain function. Salmon and tuna are full of omega-3 fatty acids that make the arteries in the brain healthier and boost memory function.

Dark leafy greens, like spinach and kale, have been shown to slow age-related mental decline by up to 40 percent, thanks to their brain-friendly antioxidants like flavonoids and carotenoids. Even grabbing a hot tea can help activate the brain circuit tied to attention span. Drink up

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay properly hydrated. Being hydrated helps your brain work better and can keep you feeling fuller so you don’t dive into the many snacks the canteen has to offer. If you notice some of these side effects of dehydration, grab a bottle of water as soon as possible; extreme thirst, dry mouth, headache, sleepiness, confusion and dizziness. Bring your own snacks to work. Picture: Pexels/John Finkelstein Bring your own snacks to work

Don’t be tempted by the chips, cookies, and other snack foods you see co-workers eating at lunch. Instead, bring bags of your favourite healthy snacks such as unsalted mixed nuts, raisins, fresh fruits, or pre-cut vegetables. Make a lunch date It can be difficult to connect socially if you have a lot of overwhelming life commitments. An occasional lunch date can help you feel connected without taking up too much of your afternoon.