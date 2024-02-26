How to prioritise yourself during the Month of Love

We all know that February is known as the Month of Love because of Valentine’s Day. It is the month when people shower their significant other with gifts, pamper them and show them unconditional love. However, being single doesn’t mean you cannot enjoy the Month of Love. If anything, you should take this time to focus on self-love.

Date nights with yourself Stop thinking solo dates are weird, because they are not. If you are an introvert, you can still have a solo date in the comfort of your home. Prepare a nice dinner and enjoy yourself while reflecting on your life. “Don’t forget to close your meal off with a delicious dessert,” advises the executive sous chef of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Bianca Beukes.

She suggests a delectable dessert of dark chocolate mousse, hazelnut tart, raspberry and vanilla pod meringue with Oreo ice cream. Prepare for your life Life is unpredictable, you must be prepared for anything that may distract from the quality of your life. One of the important things to do as an adult is choosing the right insurance.

In doing so, you’ll have peace of mind even when things go south. Take a break from alcohol It’s okay to indulge in alcoholic beverages now and then, but taking a long-deserved break will benefit you in ways you cannot imagine.

Not only will you save money, but you’ll also be able to make better decisions, sleep better and be active, because you won’t be experiencing any hangover. “For midweek celebrations, consider making a toast with a non-alcoholic drink,” says Ayanda Mvandaba, CEO of Drink Nil, an online retailer that stocks a wide range alcohol-free drinks like wine, gin and ciders. “SA is producing delicious artisanal non-alcoholic gins, like Mahala Botanical, made of nine hand-sourced botanicals infused under a vacuum to extract the flavour.