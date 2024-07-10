How to remove glue from your lace for your next wig installation

Wigs are easily manageable but like any other hairstyle , they need to be maintained. Unlike glueless wigs, wigs that need glue to stick must be regularly maintained to make sure they stay intact for longer.

We’re deep into winter and wearing a wig may be the best protective style this season.

Sew-in wigs are no longer a thing nowadays, frontal wigs are on trend. For those who do their wig installations at home, here’s how you can remove glue from your lace.

Pour hot water into a basin and put neutralising shampoo.

Put your wig into the water and let it soak for 30 minutes or until the water is warm.

Once the glue is sticky and white, carefully remove it from the lace. If there is any excess glue left, scrap it off using using an edges brush.

Rise your wig with warm water and then soak it in a conditioner for a few minutes before rinsing it off.

Air-dry your wig and style as desired once dry. Don’t forget to apply

Pro tip: What makes lace front wigs better than sew-in is that you can always take it off any time you want. However, be mindful not to lose your hairline as the glue can be damaging.

The winner is a glueless wig that’s no issue to install and safe on your hairline.