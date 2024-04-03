How to restore moisture to your skin

Summer days can be unbearable because of high temperatures. When it’s hot, our bodies tend to lose lots of water, which can have an impact on the skin, leaving it dehydrated and dry. And since skin is the largest organ in our body, no one wants to have dry, flaky skin. We all want to glow and have luminous skin.

To restore moisture to your skin, Su-Marie Annandale, brand manager for Clere Skincare, suggests the following. Hydration is key: While the sun may leave you feeling parched, your skin is also thirsty for hydration. High temperatures and increased outdoor activities can lead to moisture loss through sweat, leaving your skin dehydrated. To hydrate your skin, make sure you moisturise regularly, which will help replenish lost moisture and maintain your skin’s natural hydration levels.

And don’t forget to drink plenty of water. Always moisturise using a light-weight moisturiser. Picture: Pexels. Restore and nourish: When you are exposed to the sun for a long time, your skin’s barrier tends to be compromised, leading to inflammation and stress. To heal it, you must apply moisturisers enriched with vitamins and nourishing ingredients like glycerine, which help repair and protect your skin from environmental aggressors.