How to spot the difference between unhealthy and misaligned teeth

In today’s society, the value of a dazzling smile cannot be overstated. Not only do perfect teeth enhance aesthetic appeal but they also play a pivotal role in overall health and well-being. The quest for a flawless smile goes beyond vanity; it is about embracing a lifestyle that promotes confidence, health and vitality.

First and foremost, perfect teeth can dramatically boost self-esteem and confidence. A bright, aligned smile is often perceived as a sign of health, vitality and happiness. It can impact first impressions, social interactions, and professional opportunities. Individuals with great smiles tend to be more outgoing, engaging in social settings with greater ease and confidence. This enhanced self-assurance can lead to better relationships and career advancements, underscoring the deep interconnection between dental health and personal success.

In today’s society, where everyone is chasing the ideal smile, noted dental surgeon and facial aesthetics specialist Dr Sheryl Smithies addresses a frequent problem: crooked teeth. Drawing on her vast experience and love for dental health, Smithies provides essential tips to distinguish between truly unhealthy teeth and those that are just out of line. Smithies unpacked a common dental misconception: while bad teeth are typically linked to decay and infections, crooked teeth come with their own set of issues that shouldn’t be overlooked.

“People often think only teeth with decay or gum disease are a problem, but even teeth that aren’t straight can lead to issues if we don't deal with them," she explained. Crooked teeth stand out because they don't align correctly in the mouth, unlike decayed teeth that clearly show damage or infection. Smithies emphasised that crooked teeth, though they might seem like just a cosmetic issue at first, can actually lead to bigger dental problems down the road.

If teeth are not aligned, it becomes harder to clean them properly, which can cause decay and even breakage. Incorrect alignment can also lead to improper chewing habits and even damage to the jaw joint, she explained, highlighting the importance of addressing this issue early on. Addressing the root causes of skew teeth, Smithies pointed out several contributing factors. Genetics, growth patterns and even ageing can all play a role in the development of skewed teeth. Neglecting to wear retainers after orthodontic treatment can lead to relapse and misalignment.

To stay on top of oral hygiene, she advised people to keep up with their dental check-ups to avoid serious health problems. Catching oral health issues early can prevent bigger problems later. Regular visits to the dentist can help spot things such as tooth decay, infections in the tooth roots, or gum disease, and deal with them before they get worse. Smithies also pointed out that problems in your mouth can affect your whole body.

Smithies explained that new research shows that bacteria from dental issues can lead to serious conditions like heart infections and even brain problems. Keeping your mouth healthy is good for your entire body, not just your teeth and gums. She provided a call to action for everyone to take care of their dental health and not to wait to get help for any problems. “Don't wait around if you’re in pain or think something’s not right.