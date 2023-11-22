How to stay hydrated as the heat and humidity increases

As summer kicks in, we tend to spend more time outdoors. This makes it vital for proper precautions to be taken. This includes remaining hydrated as the temperatures rise. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious health conditions but they can be avoided with a sufficient water intake.

Water is a major component in the make-up of the human body. Along with other functions, the body requires water to flush toxins out of vital organs and carry nutrients to the cells. Without enough water, dehydration can stress the body, bringing about fatigue, light-headedness or headaches as the body loses the ability to cool down properly. Now that you know that hydration is important for overall well-being, here are easy ways to stay hydrated in summer:

Add calorie-free flavouring. Picture: Pexels/Photomix Company. Add calorie-free flavouring Try fruit or vegetable infusions in water to make it more appealing. Prepare a jug and refrigerate overnight to infuse overnight. This makes filling your water bottle in the morning quicker and easier. Eat foods with high water content

Fluid intake can be easily complemented by eating foods with a high water content. Watermelon and strawberries are among the fruits with the highest water content. Containing slightly less water are raspberries, pineapple, plums, apricots and peaches. Meanwhile, apples, cherries, grapes, and pears are also good choices. Among vegetables with high water content, cucumbers and iceberg lettuce come in highest, and celery, tomatoes, and zucchini are next.

Then comes broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, sweet peppers and spinach. Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine if you want to stay hydrated in the heat. Picture: Pexels/Tyler Nix. Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine Health experts insists that alcohol and caffeine act as diuretics, increasing fluid loss and potentially leading to dehydration.

And while it is fine to indulge in moderation, excessive consumption of alcoholic or caffeinated beverages can hinder hydration efforts. Be mindful of your intake and balance it with ample water consumption. Drink more smoothies and juices