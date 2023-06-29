How to survive dinnertime load shedding slot without sacrificing your nutrition goals

Load shedding is a reality that nobody's happy about. But unless you have the money for generators, solar installations, or other expensive alternatives, the reality is that you are at risk of losing power for periods of time until the country's energy supply eventually stabilises.

With load shedding a part of our everyday lives, there is nothing worse than getting home after a long day, realising it has hit, and that you will not be able to cook the delicious and nutritious dinner you had planned. While it may be tempting to order some takeaways or head to the petrol station to stock up on some sugary snacks, these solutions are not great for your long-term nutrition goals – or your budget. Instead, with some planning, you can get through power cuts and make sure you are eating well. Below, the team at Herbalife shares four tips for surviving the dinnertime load-shedding slot without sacrificing your nutrition goals.

Load shedding is the perfect excuse for a mid-week braai. Picture: Pexels/Min An Bring out the braai Load shedding is the perfect excuse for a mid-week braai. Whether it is chicken breasts, vegetable patties, grilled vegetables, or even a toasted sandwich, there are so many different foods that you can cook on a braai. Throw in the ambience of a warm fire and that mouth-watering braai smell, and you have got the makings of a wonderful evening.

You could also enjoy some protein chips or a warm cup of herbal tea while you wait for the fire to heat up. Invest in a quality flask Flasks are a must-have for load shedding. These magical items can keep your water hot for hours, which means you can still enjoy a warm cup of herbal tea even when the power is out.

For something more substantial, hot water can also be incredibly useful for making instant meals like protein powdered soups. These meals can be whipped up in less than five minutes. All you need to do is add hot water to the powder for a tasty and warm snack. Instead of reaching for a sugary treat, choose something more nutritious. Picture: Pexels/Rachel Claire Keep your pantry stocked with basic, ready-to-eat snacks

Sometimes you get that awkward load-shedding slot that is just too early for dinner but ends too late for when you usually want to start cooking. In these moments, you may need a little snack to fill the gap until dinner. Instead of reaching for a sugary treat, choose something more nutritious. Make sure you always have a variety of tasty, high-protein ready-to-eat snacks on hand to keep you full between meals. For example, protein bars and air-popped protein chips can be excellent choices for keeping those hunger pangs at bay until the power comes back on while still making sure you are giving your body the nutrients it needs.

It is also always a great idea to keep some protein shake powders on hand. These can be enjoyed as a shake or smoothie, or you can add them to things like oats, overnight oats, and porridges for tasty load shedding-proof and protein-packed meals and snacks. Get a small gas or camping hob If you are looking for a more long-term solution that is still somewhat budget-friendly, it may be worth buying a small gas or camping hob. This way, you will still have a stove to cook on when the electricity goes off.

You could also purchase a gas kettle to ensure you’re never caught without boiling water. Unfortunately, load shedding will probably be here to stay for a while, so we need to find ways to manage it better. Eating out, ordering takeaways, or buying a bunch of processed snacks is not a solution for your budget or health.Keeping things like protein powders or powdered soups on hand is an easy, no-fuss way to meet your nutritional requirements when dealing with electricity interruptions. What is more, these items can be added to a variety of other foods to make them more nutrient dense.