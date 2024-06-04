How to throw a proper Father’s Day brunch

IT’S SAID the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, so its best to plan something that fits his taste this Father’s Day. Fathers are the best. Whether they helped you with your first steps or taught you how to drive, dads are there for all the most important moments, so let us show them just how much we love them this June.

There is no need to queue for hours or call ahead to get a brunch reservation on Father’s Day – cooking up a delicious brunch at home is a gift that dads of any age will love. If you don’t know where to start, we have shared a few tips on how to plan the perfect Father’s Day celebration. Cooking up a delicious brunch at home is a gift that dads of any age will love. Picture: Pexels/Emrahtolu Plan your menu ahead of time

Be sure to plan out everything you are going to serve ahead of time. Even if you are the type of person who prefers a more off-the-cuff planning style, we still recommend following this tip. There is nothing quite as stressful as having a house full of people and panicking over whether to make them scrambled eggs or French toast. You might realise too late that you don’t have all the ingredients needed for the recipe.

Revolve your celebration around his interests No one knows you like your father, and hopefully, it goes both ways! When you are throwing an event, take into consideration what your dad likes and does not like. For example, if your dad likes sports, consider throwing a sports-themed party with a sports bounce house rental for the kids.

If your dad is more of an introvert and appreciates quiet time, you can plan an elegant brunch party with only the closest of friends and family. Cook him his favourite food, and pair it with his favourite wine, beer, or non-alcoholic beverage. Prepare tables, ample seating, and a killer menu of his favourite breakfast items such as fancy toast, egg muffins, bacon or sausage, quiches, doughnut holes or croissants. You can also opt to create a full-on pancake, omelette, or French toast bar complete with toppings and syrups. He will notice your attention to detail and be thankful you put so much thought into the planning.

Set the table Set up a table in the nicest, warmest part of the dining room or kitchen (better still, outside, if you are lucky enough to have a garden or balcony). Bake it easy

Think about simple baked goods to add to your spread that does not require a lot of time, like a lemon blueberry breakfast pastry made with frozen puff pastry, classic banana bread or chocolate zucchini bread. For recipe inspiration, you can check on Google. Go grocery shopping ahead of time

There is an additional advantage to planning your menu ahead of time. Not only does it minimise your stress on the morning of your brunch but it also allows you the time and forethought you need to go through your fridge and pantry to take stock of your ingredients. Write down every ingredient you might conceivably need and check this list against your current food supplies. Then double-check it. Make a list of everything you need to buy and get yourself out to the grocery store to buy it. Do this at least a full day in advance, if not more. Trust us, you do not want to be trying to rush out to the grocery store for extra milk on the morning of your get-together.

Lay out the spread Don’t forget about condiments. You can get away with a whole lot of food cheats if you have the right adornments. No one will query over store-bought scones or biscuits if you have artisanal jam and fancy butter. Offer up yoghurt with carrot cake marmalade or granola as an easy option.