How to throw the perfect Hollywoodbets Durban July watch party at home

The annual Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) is almost here! Taking place at the Greyville Racecourse on July 6, fashionistas and horse racing fans are going to want to watch this event with other like-minded fans. So, why not make a party out of it?

The task of getting your friends and family together for a themed event may seem daunting, but there is really not much to throwing the perfect HDJ watch party. With a trip to the grocery store and the party supply store, you are already almost at the finish line. The first thing is to understand that you do not need to actually host a party if all you want to do is eat good food and have a few drinks with your family and friends. Many areas in your city will have a bar or restaurant that will be playing the big race. It is just a matter of finding your favourite and getting together.

However, if you want to go the extra mile, the first place you need to start is with your home’s layout. The star of this party is the fashion and the race, so make sure you are dressed for the occasion and tuned into the right sports channel, and make sure that there is ample room for your guests to sit comfortably and jump up and down when they get excited. Depending on the number of guests you have invited, you may also want to consider getting a projector and screen set up for the ultimate viewing experience. Set a menu. Picture: Pexels/Kseniia Lusina Set a menu

Hosting can be expensive. Sure, everyone’s coming over to socialise and enjoy the show, but they are definitely going to be hungry, at least for finger foods. Just remember that there is nothing wrong with asking for help and turning the watch party into a potluck. If the thought of planning the day’s menu causes stress, opt in for serving the entree and requesting sides to build a hearty meal. Presentation makes the party

Display food on pretty plates and platters instead of leaving things in the bags and boxes. This invites guests to partake in the treats without having to dig through the food. Create a party bar. Picture: Pexels/Shkraba Anthony Create a party bar A host that’s constantly stuck behind the bar during their party isn’t fun for anyone. As a result, I’m a big believer in finding ways to get guests involved in making their own cocktails.