‘I eat once a day’: TikTokers share their financial struggles following viral video of man eating pap with no sishebo

It’s no secret that times have become tough and food is expensive. The cost of living in South Africa is increasingly on the mind of the citizens. Talk about financial challenges, a man by the name of Lucas Moraswi broke hearts online after posting a video of how he was suffering financially.

In the clip, Moraswi is seen to be at work and eating pap with no sishebo. Captioning the post, "Pain of suffering financially", the clip quickly went viral garnering many likes and comments. Fellow TikTokers reassured him that what he was going through would not be permanent with God by his side. Many others shared how they were going through the same situation.

One user wrote: “I’m going to work today with nothing to eat, no lunch, nothing and I have to make a plan that when I come back I come back with a loaf of bread for my kids.” A second user wrote: “At least you have got pap. For me, it’s been a week of sleeping and spending the day without anything to eat with my kids. I don’t know what to do or where to start.” A third commented: “Everyone is struggling. I eat once a day and it is with dinner. Times are tough. As long as the kids have lunch we continue.”