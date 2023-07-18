‘I feel so dirty. I feel so grossed out and betrayed’: Man uncovers disturbing secret about live-in girlfriend's actions with his food

The story began on a night when the couple argued about the Titan submersible incident. He believed that, except for the 19-year-old victim, the others ‘’don't really deserve sympathy“. While the ex-girlfriend believed that every life deserved empathy, he held the view that with increasing information about the dangers of the trip, most rational people would acknowledge its risks.

Initially, he didn’t take the conversation too seriously due to his girlfriend's usually calm demeanour and even laughter at certain points. However, the situation took a turn when she abruptly decided to end the discussion, saying, ‘’You know what? Don't talk to me.’’ Despite attempts to reassure her that it didn't matter, she remained adamant, repeatedly responding with dismissive remarks like, ‘’Yeah, yeah, yeah,’’ essentially telling him to shut up. ‘’So, here I am feeling like crap. I wake up in the middle of the night, and she's not in our bed. Whatever, I don't control her, right? and I heard the door of the bathroom open, so I figured she just went to the toilet,’’ he wrote.

Man and woman having a disagreement over the recent Titan submersible incident. Picture: Freepik But then, things took a rather, let’s say, unhygienic twist. Eventually, he got up to check up on her as he heard the bathroom door opening but she didn’t return to bed. He then saw her in the living room, with a food container with his leftovers and her urine in it. ‘’I could distinguish by the horrid yellow colour and smell,’’ he added.

‘’Of course, I saw her pour it in - and I immediately screamed at her, demanding to know what the f**k she thinks she's doing. She had those ‘deer caught in the headlight’ looks and flinched, causing her pee to stain the table and her hand.’’ Wow, this sounds like a story from hell. How do you come back from this? Man almost ate urine flavoured lunch. It doesn’t end there, people. It turns out she’s apparently been doing this throughout their relationship. Uhm, hello! What in the pee fetish is this? ‘’Apparently, the reason she's always so calm and happy the morning after arguments where she gets mad - is because she does this.

“She drinks a whole lot of water - and in the night, when I sleep, she goes and pours it in food. Apparently, this started with simply pouring it on my belongings.’’ I mean, damn, how did he not notice the ‘’horrid yellow colour and smell?’’ What I’m getting from this is that madam needs to drink a lot more water and that humans are genuinely crazy. She attempted to plead with him, but eventually, she decided to leave. He sent her a message, informing her to arrange for someone to collect her belongings as their relationship was now over. He blocked her as well, on WhatsApp messenger, probably.