‘I hate it here’: server’s hilarious reaction to customer’s ‘extra creamy’ pina colada order goes viral

The pina colada gets a bad rap as an umbrella drink that you order only on holiday. For years, this now classic drink was the poster child of the blender boom, a symbol of poolside bars and booze cruises.

But the tropical cocktail – a mix of rum, coconut, pineapple, and lime juices – dates back to the 1950s and has been satisfying holidaymakers and cocktail aficionados since. This beautiful drink found itself in the Twitter trend list recently, and no, it was not for its deliciousness. Recently, a customer ordered an “extra creamy” pina colada, resulting in a humorous response from the server.

Although the drink is already quite frothy and milky, the customer wanted his drink to be “extra creamy”. As the customer did not offer any further explanations, the server added an interpretation in the notes section. The message left by the server on the receipt read: “That’s just what he said he wanted, I guess add whip before you blend,” followed by the exclamation, “I hate it here.” Shared by user @Bornakang on Twitter with the caption: “That is a sick man lol”, the post has received more than three million views and over 6 000 retweets since the time of publication.

That is a sick man lol pic.twitter.com/Mq3U2eaKwE — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) July 19, 2023 Social media users responded with funny memes and comments. One user wrote: “He’s way overreacting…it’s not that big of an ask.” A second user wrote: “Here is what ‘extra creamy’ means. Once you are done blending it, freeze it, then blend it again. ‘Thickness’ in frozen drinks is often confused with ‘creaminess’. On the other hand, he could be asking for 70/30 coconut cream with pineapple juice.”