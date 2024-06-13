'Idols SA’ finalist Amy Jones and her husband, Lee Willcock, confirm pregnancy

Celebrated singer Amy Jones will welcome a new addition to her family in November. The “Alone No More” hitmaker and her husband and manager, Lee Willcock are expecting a baby.

Jones posted a cute video of her singing, “You Are My Sunshine”, on Instagram together with the caption, “We've been keeping a secret...🍼💌 Every good and perfect gift is from above, and our family is growing. “The Willcock family will be welcoming a precious new addition in November/December 2024. 🤍🥺 Our hearts are full as we prepare to embrace this beautiful blessing!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jones (@amyjonesofficial) According to a statement, the couple, who got married in November 2023, are eagerly anticipating becoming a family of five. “We are overjoyed to share this exciting news with our friends, family, and Amy's listeners and supporters of her music and career. Amy Jones. Picture: Supplied “We can't wait to meet our little baby and start this new chapter in our lives. Our special fairytale white wedding in November last year marked the beginning of our journey as newlyweds, and this child will be our first born together – a true blessing and a promise from God fulfilled,” the couple shared in a joint statement.

Willcock added that he’s always admired Jones’s nurturing nature. “Amy has always had a love for children, and I have seen the beautiful relationship she has built with my daughter and son. “Her bond with them is special and one of a kind. Amy is a wonderful mother figure to them, and their relationship grows fonder every day.”

Lee Willcock has two other children and will be expecting his first with Amy Jones. Picture: Supplied. Jones came to fame after becoming a finalist on “Idols SA” season nine in 2013. A decade later, in 2023, with a few chart-topping singles in the bag, Jones released her long-anticipated album, “My Forever Friend”. Her rise in the music industry has been nothing short of spectacular.