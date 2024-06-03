If you want to look and feel younger for longer, adopt these lifestyle habits

In your youthful days, it was easy to feel invincible; you were young, healthy and there was so much life ahead of you. There was no need to worry about your health as you were in your prime.

But neglecting to take care of yourself while young can negatively impact your health later on in life. By starting these habits now, you can put yourself in a good place to stay healthy for a long time. Do more exercise. Picture: Pexels/Karlsolano Exercise more Regular exercise can help prevent a wide range of major diseases – plus it is great for keeping stress levels in check.

Going for a walk, having a swim, jogging with friends, or even just a good old dance-off in the kitchen can get your heartbeat up and those feel-good endorphins pumping – so get your trainers on and start moving. Reduce stress While stress is an unavoidable part of life, elevated anxiety and worry can have a significant toll on the body and disrupt almost all of its processes.

Research suggests that chronic stress can increase the risk of depression, anxiety disorders, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, inflammation and obesity, as well as shorten life expectancy. Eat a balanced diet. Picture: Pexels/Vanessa Loring Eat a balanced diet With this busy life, people tend to consume processed foods because of a lack of time to cook whole meals.

But these processed foods are harmful in the long run because they lead to rapid weight gain, inflammation, and sometimes chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. To live a healthy life, you must incorporate healthy diets consisting of whole foods, fruits, vegetables, Lean proteins, and whole grains. These foods give our bodies the necessary nutrients to function correctly, maintain a healthy weight, and prevent chronic diseases.

Start cooking at home Start planning your meals weekly. This will give you an overall picture of what you eat each day and help you plan ahead to make healthier (and often more cost-efficient) choices. Healthier eating leads to an overall healthier lifestyle and decreases your chances of developing obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure later in life.

Don’t binge drink. Picture: Pexels/Kampus Don’t binge drink By cutting down on booze, you are doing your body and brain a massive favour. Drinking every night will impact your body and could affect your sleep and work performance. Enjoy life, but if you want to enjoy it for longer, then keep tabs on your drinking.

Find a hobby Find a hobby in your life that brings you joy. You may not know that having a hobby can actually help lower your stress level, and reducing stress can help you remain healthy, both physically and emotionally. So, try that yoga class that always interests you, take a cooking class, and paint the masterpiece you always imagined.