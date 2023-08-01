Innovative beer made from shower, sink and laundry water - would you take a sip?

This dude’s passion for beer knows no bounds. He’s not your typical beer snob, no sir, he’s open to experiencing every hoppy delight that comes his way. From the chill vibes of Castle Lite to the boldness of Black Label, he embraces them all. Even if the beer were teetering on room temperature, he’d give it a shot without hesitation. Now that’s some serious beer love!

Nicolas Vega said in an article that one of his friends’ shared a report about the Bill Gates-backed start-up, brewing beer made with wastewater from showers, sinks and laundry machines in a luxury apartment building. I know, that sounds like unwanted salt in my mouth, but not so for Vega. He was fascinated and certainly wanted to give it a try despite tasting the armpit hairs of a random. The report further revealed that this beer making process starts by collecting wastewater from San Francisco’s Fifteen Fifty apartment building, which then undergoes filtration through a series of “ultrafiltration membranes.”

#tastetest #recycling #watershortage ♬ original sound - CNBC Make It @cnbcmakeit From a shower drain to a beer can? That’s the idea behind Epic OneWater Brew which turns recycled wastewater into #beer . It’s created by the company Epic Cleantec, a San Francisco-based water reuse technology company funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. For more on how the beer is made, check out the #linkinbio Subsequently, the water is treated with chlorine and exposed to ultraviolet light. According to their claims, this thorough treatment results in clean and drinkable water, which is then used to brew their beer. In a TikTok clip, he adds that the beer cannot be sold due to regulations in the state. Who knows? This beer could have made a killing as people are willing to try anything these days and, since it’s recycled, it would make an even bigger impression, right? ‘’It’s pretty good, if you think it’s gross, give it a shot anyway, it might surprise you,’’ yeah, I think I’ll pass on this one. Maybe it’s a good thing its not found in store shelves.