Inside H&M’s winter collection

WELL-known fashion brand H&M has partnered with trendsetters Mila Jovovich, Bobby Gillespie and plus-size model, Paloma Elsesser, to launch its winter collection. Taking centre stage in this collection is the Le Smoking tuxedo, inspired by how fashion pieces rooted in menswear can be spectacularly re-imagined for women.

The collection mixes long and lean silhouettes with draped masterpieces and romantic volume with tuxedos, tux-inspired tailored separates and party dresses. ‘Le Smoking’ tuxedo. | Mikael Jansson. “For the winter season, we wanted to explore the dialogue between womenswear and menswear. So while the collection has strong elements of the tuxedo and tailoring, we made sure to balance it with graceful draping and shiny embellishments. “The look and feel is classic yet edgy, and ideal for celebrating with loved ones,” said Eliana Masgalos, the brand’s concept designer.

The monochrome colour palette of black, white and silver is back in full swing in the collection’s key pieces. Meanwhile, strong shoulders, narrow waists and fluid lines hold sway, while exaggerated bows, oversized ruffles and shimmer elements elevate each piece. Pants are wide and long, while sculptural draping can be seen in asymmetric jersey dresses and versatile tops. Footwear also steps up its game with metallic slingback heels.