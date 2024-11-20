Is coffee badging the new norm in today's hybrid work culture?

The HR world loves a buzzword—think “quiet quitting” or “the great resignation.” Now, there’s a new term making the rounds: coffee badging. What is coffee badging, you ask? It’s when employees show up at the office just long enough to be seen, grab a coffee, and then head back home to work (or relax). In the post-COVID hybrid work landscape, coffee badging reflects a delicate balance between the desire for remote flexibility and the lingering expectation of face time in the office.

As businesses strive to bring employees back to the office, coffee badging has emerged as a symbol of this shift. Big corporations like Amazon have already started pushing for five-day work weeks in the office, aiming for full office returns by 2025. However, employees aren’t always on board. In South Africa, for example, 59% of office workers embraced hybrid work models even as employers tried to reinstate traditional office culture, according to PwC’s Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2024 – African Perspectives. While the push-pull between employees and employers over in-person attendance continues, is there a way to strike a balance that benefits both parties?

Why hybrid work appeals to employees The rise of hybrid work isn’t just about avoiding the daily commute or wearing pyjamas to meetings. According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2022 report, only 24% of South African workers were engaged at work, and just 29% reported thriving in their overall well-being. According to Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO of YuLife these numbers do

n’t paint a picture of a happy workforce, but hybrid work offers a glimmer of hope by addressing some major areas of dissatisfaction. Jaco Oosthuizen, CEO of YuLife. Picture: Supplied Oosthuizen explains that One key advantage of hybrid work is its impact on employee well-being. Remote work reduces the time and cost of commuting, while also cutting down on daily expenses like meals and professional attire. This allows employees to reinvest those resources into their personal lives, whether it’s spending more time with family or pursuing hobbies. Additionally, hybrid models offer the flexibility to manage personal and professional responsibilities more effectively.

Accountability and flexibility While hybrid work has clear benefits, it also comes with challenges—mainly around accountability and productivity. The PwC survey found that 51% of African respondents believe their work can be done from home, and 59% prefer a hybrid model, even as employers push for more in-office presence. Employers and employees need to establish guidelines around work hours and deliverables, regardless of where work happens. Picture: Mike Jones/Pexels According to him, many companies have voiced concerns that fully remote work can negatively impact workplace morale and productivity. The tug-of-war between employees seeking more flexibility and employers wanting more in-person interaction shows no signs of stopping.

Employers and employees need to establish guidelines around work hours and deliverables, regardless of where work happens. On the flip side, companies need to foster an environment of trust and psychological safety. According to the Harvard Business Review, psychological safety is the shared belief that it’s OK to take risks, express ideas, ask questions, and admit mistakes without fear of negative consequences, says Oosthuizen. This kind of environment encourages honest communication about concerns like coffee badging and helps build a positive, productive workplace culture.

Finding a happy medium: The trick to managing hybrid work effectively lies in offering flexible Employee Value Propositions (EVPs) and Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs). These programs should be designed to support employees, no matter where they work. For example, mental health support, career development opportunities, and flexible work arrangements can all contribute to a healthier, more engaged workforce.

In fact, companies that create an EVP focused on well-being and flexibility tend to see better performance and higher employee satisfaction. When employees feel valued and supported, they’re more likely to stay engaged and loyal, whether they’re working from home or the office, says Oosthuizen. While coffee badging may seem like a sign of disengagement, it can actually be an opportunity to rethink how we blend remote and in-office work. Tools like video conferencing, virtual coffee breaks, and online collaboration platforms can help maintain team cohesion, even when employees aren’t physically present together. For example, companies can schedule regular virtual check-ins to ensure that remote workers don’t feel isolated. These touchpoints can foster a sense of community and help employees feel included, regardless of their location.