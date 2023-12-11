Is motherhood all it’s cut out to be? X users react to woman saying she hates motherhood

Being a mother and parenting are not all they’re cut out to be. Well, that’s a according to a growing number of women on social media platform, X. X users weighed in on the topic of motherhood after @Dineo_thuli posted a video on the app about a mother of four venting about her experience of motherhood.

Saying you don't like being a mother after having 4 kids🫣

I'm not judging but imagine how the kids will feel after seeing this when they're older. pic.twitter.com/w0UudRTE9A — DineO (@Dineo_thulii) December 5, 2023 In the video captioned, “I don’t like being a mother”, the woman states she’s doesn’t like being a mother. The video prompted another X user, @khvnyi, to share her experience saying, “I hate being a mother. It’s one of my biggest regrets and nobody can convince me that’s its ever worth it. Ever.” Despite these sentiments on motherhood, the women maintain that they love their children.

“As I’m growing, learning more about myself, part of the things that are being revealed to me is the fact that I don’t like being a mother. I don’t like kids. I don’t know how to put it but I genuinely don’t think I like being a mother. “It’s unfortunate that I do have kids and unfortunately I need to do right by them. I need to mother them,” said the woman in the video. She goes on to say that she has thought about how much being a mother had changed her life, to revolve around her kids.

“Everything I do suddenly becomes about them. The day to day running of their lives. Being involved in their everyday activities live. Learning, teaching them P’s and Q’s, teaching them mannerism. It’s just ugh, its too much guys,” she said. The woman also discussed the financial implications of having children and how seeking out a better quality of life for kids requires money which takes away from the parents’ needs. “I don’t know if I had kids prematurely or maybe I had kids as a trauma response because I really have experienced a lot of loss when it comes to pregnancies,” shared the mother.

Her frustration with motherhood resonated with some women and men, however, others didn’t agree with her view. X user, @AuntyDiski, said: “I may be the only 1 that gets what she’s saying. I don’t think this woman hates her kids, she speaks on how she wants to do the best for them & acknowledges her responsibilities but she’s identified her flaws in that she doesn’t think it’s for her. She’s being expressive hle.” I may be the only 1 that gets what she’s saying. I don’t think this woman hates her kids, she speaks on how she wants to do the best for them & acknowledges her responsibilities but she’s identified her flaws in that she doesn’t think it’s for her. She’s being expressive hle — Jessica (@Auntydiski) December 5, 2023 Another user, @AntiWoMenAbuse, commented: “Most women who are this honest are great mothers, mainly because as much as they hate being a mother they ALWAYS put their kids first no matter what🤞🏾.”

Most women who are this honest are great mothers, mainly because as much as they hate being a mother they ALWAYS put their kids first no matter what🤞🏾 — Sisi wezibuko🤓 (@AntiWoMenAbuse) December 5, 2023 To which, @Dineo_thuli, responded: “You don't know that she Always puts her kids first, the only thing you know for sure in this instance is what she's saying in the video. “She never said I always put my kids first. She said she regrets being a mom, it's unfortunate she has to mother her kids. She wishes she had a choice to not be their mom.” You don't know that she Always puts her kids first, the only thing you know for sure in this instance is what she's saying in the video. She never said I always put my kids first. She said she regrets being a mom, it's unfortunate she has to mother her kids. She wishes she had a… — DineO (@Dineo_thulii) December 5, 2023 Whilst another user, @_prince_em, said: “Did she just wake up and found kids in her house, this is absolutely crazy, not one but more than one, how will she do better by them if she already has this attitude, sadly these kids didn't choose to be here, she was part of the planning.”