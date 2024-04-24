Is your pantry ready for winter? Here are useful ingredients to get you started

As winter weather sets in, there is no better place to be than in a warm, cosy kitchen making something tasty. With a little bit of preparation work, stocking a pantry with the right supplies allows you the freedom to cook delicious comfort food whenever inspiration hits. Below are a few tips on how to stock your winter pantry so you can have everything you need right at your fingertips.

Stocks and broths provide an excellent base for many delicious winter soups, stews, and casseroles. Picture: Pexels/Jenstyle Photo Stock up on stocks Imagine walking into your house on a cold day and being hit by the aroma of a soup simmering on the stove. Sounds comforting. Stocks and broths provide an excellent base for many delicious winter soups, stews, and casseroles. Having them handy in the pantry or freezer can make meal preparation on chilly nights easier and quicker.

Remember that home-made stocks are healthier as you can control the salt content and remove the fat. Whether vegetable, chicken or beef, they enhance the flavour of your dishes without artificial seasonings. Dried fruits

From baking to snacking, dried fruits are another one of our top pantry staples. If you want to go the DIY route, you can easily make your own dried fruit using a dehydrator. Or you can simply buy your favourites. Wondering why you should bother keeping dried fruits on hand? If you like being able to sweeten your food, they are a great option instead of just relying on sugar. Dried fruit is great to add in cookies, porridge, salads, snack bars, yoghurt and much more. You can stock dried fruit like cranberries, figs, dates and bananas.

Cold-weather vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, turnips, parsnips, and squash are all affordable, filling, long-lasting and versatile. Picture: Pexels/Valeriya In-season vegetables Cold-weather vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, turnips, parsnips, and squash are all affordable, filling, long-lasting and versatile. Keep them in a cool, dark place and they will last weeks or even months. You can eat them as side dishes but you can blend them too.

Beef up your condiment list Ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, mayonnaise and oils can be used to create dressings and sauces. Grains like barley, quinoa, oats and couscous should be integral to your winter pantry. Picture: Pexels/Chente Do not forget the grains

Grains like barley, quinoa, oats and couscous should be integral to your winter pantry. They are the blueprint of many hearty and comforting dishes. A bowl of oatmeal on a frosty morning, a warm quinoa salad for lunch or a dinner of couscous with roasted vegetables can make winter meals satisfying and healthy. These grains are high in fibre and help in digestion. Baking staples

In winter, you will see yourself baking more because you crave that delicious cake or muffin with a hot cup of coffee. I know that when the weather gets cold I crave vetkoek with cheese and mince. And since no store around my area sells this ready-made combo, I know I have to start baking and cooking to sort out my winter cravings. Keep flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cornmeal, cocoa powder and salt on hand.

This opens up a world of possibilities for both sweet and savoury baked goods. Cookies, cakes, cornbread, loaves of bread and biscuits are baked goods that go along with any meal. Baking up something delicious can also help keep the kitchen warm. Baking is also a fun thing for family members to do together. It helps with meals and snacks and keeps the family occupied while doing something together. The best cure for a cold winter day is a hot bowl of soup, so you will want to make sure you are prepared to make some when the urge strikes. Picture: Pexels/Jess Vide Soup supplies

The best cure for a cold winter day is a hot bowl of soup, so you will want to make sure you are prepared to make some when the urge strikes. Make sure that you keep veggie, beef, or chicken stock in your pantry so you can whip up a pot. Designate a part of your pantry for a spice rack that has items like dried bay leaves, basil, parsley, sage, oregano and dill. Learning how to preserve your fresh herbs for future soups will also help you.

Do not forget some common staples A winter pantry would not be complete without potatoes, garlic and onions. Store them at the lowest level in your pantry. Keep them hanging in the bags they were purchased in if you want. They provide a wealth of meal ideas. Other essential flavours