It’s no joke that laughter may be the best medicine

More chuckles and guffaws are precisely what the doctor prescribed when it comes to de-stressing. This is why. Perhaps laughter is the single most significant health remedy out of all those prescribed. In truth, WebMD’s research suggests that laughter generates a wide array of benefits, ranging from stress reduction and enhanced breathing to giving the body’s immune system a boost and enhancing pain tolerance.

However, one of laughter’s most significant advantages may be its favourable impact on mental health and our capacity to deal with life’s many curveballs, particularly as we age. The difficulty is maintaining a strong and ready supply of humour. According to the Mayo Clinic, learning the language of laughter is the first step to using the power of laughter. Self-inflicted laughter can occur at will without an amusing or funny provocation. Physical touch (such as tickling) or medicines (such as laughing gas or nitrous oxide during dental treatments) can also elicit laughter.

Alterations to the neurological system of the body or illnesses of the mind might also be the cause. The term “pathological laughter” refers to this type of laughter. According to a 2021 review titled “Efficacy of Laughter-Inducing Interventions in Patients with Somatic or Mental Health Problems: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Randomized-Controlled Trials”, genuine or spontaneous laughter is the most beneficial type of laughter for health and wellbeing, writes Healthline. This is the kind of laughing that is brought on by an external stimulus, like a funny joke, or is the result of feeling good.

A good chuckle causes the release of feel-good chemicals that reduce pain and angst, making it a really good way to turn off the stress response that is triggered by everyday stressors (like a traffic jam, a kitchen spill, or an unpleasant interaction with a friend or co-worker). You can’t be laughing and stressed at the same time. One of the quickest ways to feel better is to laugh. Here’s why, according to Mayo Clinic’s humorist therapists: Laughter reduces stress

While laughter cannot treat every condition, research is growing on the health benefits of laughter. Short-term advantages A good chuckle has wonderful immediate impacts. Not only does laughing make you feel lighter mentally, but it also causes your body to shift physically. Laughing out loud can:

1. Excite numerous organs: Laughter boosts the amount of oxygen-rich air you breathe in, stimulates your heart, lungs and muscles, and raises the amount of endorphins your brain releases. 2. Start and stop your body’s stress response: A hearty laugh can raise and then lower your heart rate and blood pressure, as well as start and then stop your stress response. The outcome? A positive, tranquil mood. 3. Reduce stress: Additionally, laughter can increase blood flow and promote muscular relaxation, both of which might lessen some of the physical signs and symptoms of stress.

Long-term advantages But laughter isn’t only a quick mood booster. In the long run, it’s also healthy for you. Laughter, according to Everyday Health, can: 1. Strengthen your immune system: Your body can be affected by negative thoughts by way of chemical reactions that increase stress levels and lower immunity. Positive thoughts, on the other hand, can really trigger the release of neuropeptides that reduce stress and possibly even more serious ailments.

2. Alleviate discomfort: By inducing the body to manufacture its own natural painkillers, laughter may reduce discomfort. 3. Boost your level of satisfaction: Laughter can also make it simpler to handle challenging circumstances. It also facilitates social interaction. 4. Boost your mood: Depression affects a lot of people, often as a result of chronic conditions. Laughter can help you feel happy while reducing stress, despair and anxiety. Additionally, it can raise your self-esteem.