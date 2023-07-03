Joy as American actor Anthony Anderson visits Siba – The Restaurant

It was a joyful moment on Instagram this week when the founder and owner of Siba– The Restaurant Siba Mtongana shared snaps of herself and American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson at the restaurant. The Hollywood star has been spotted taking pictures with fans and enjoying what the Mother City has to offer.

Anderson shared that he was taking this time to relax, reflect and reset before he returned to the United States. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) “For 100 marks, guess who dropped by at @siba_the_restaurant? ‘I’m just a kid from Compton’ ... ‘I’m just a kid from Mdantsane’, wrote Mtongana in the caption. Fans of the famous chef congratulated her and noted how big of a deal it was to have Anderson at her restaurant.

“Please frame all of these memories at the restaurant”, wrote one user. “I thought something was wrong with my eyes, so I had to check the comments. You are in good hands Anthony, welcome to Sausa”, wrote a second user. A third commented: “You’re blessed Siba”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siba Mtongana (@sibamtongana) Dubbed the “global food goddess”, Mtongana opened the Cape Town-based restaurant in 2020 at Sun International’s 5-star Table Bay Hotel in the V&A Waterfront. In an interview when the restaurant opened, she said the concept was in existence for well over four years and she had been fine-tuning it since and looking for the right location and right strategic partners to go into the venture for some time. “I had found a perfect location in Johannesburg and we were scheduled to launch the concept in April this year but as you know Covid-19 took us all by surprise and we had to put those plans on hold as well as strategise on how to proceed forward.

“In the process of all of that, I was very fortunate to be approached by Joanne Selby who is the general manager for The Table Bay Hotel from Sun International for this venture. “She has been instrumental in bringing Siba, – The Restaurant to life as well as the organisation's CEO and COO,” said Mtongana. Earlier this year, the restaurant was recognised and awarded in the UK’s LUXlife Restaurant and Bar Awards as it was named ‘Most Exclusive Fine Dining Restaurant 2023’ in Cape Town.