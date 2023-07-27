Juices that can boost your immunity

Whether you had one too many nights out and need a quick juice cleanse or you need some extra fruit and vegetable goodness in your diet, a glass of juice may be what you need. It is so easy to make juices. All you need is a juicer or a blender, vegetables, fruit, and maybe some spices to add a little kick.

Fresh juices are rich in nutrients, easy to digest, taste delicious, and are a healthy addition to your regular meals, not to mention help you to get your five-a-day fruit and vegetable requirement. If you are still wondering which healthy juices will help you boost your immune system below is a selection. According to Healthline, the following are packed with essential nutrients for everyday health or for fighting off the cold and flu.

Orange and grapefruit. Picture: Pexels Rachel Claire Orange and grapefruit Vitamin C has antioxidants and other properties that protect your cells from substances that damage the body. A deficiency of vitamin C can lead to delayed wound healing, inability to properly fight infections, and impaired immune response. Fortunately, this citrus juice contains more than enough of your daily intake of vitamin C.

Tomato juice. Picture: Pexels Charlotte May Home-made tomato juice The best way to be sure your tomato juice is fresh and without added ingredients is to make it yourself. The best part? No juicer or blender is required, although you’ll want to strain the bits and pieces through a sieve. Tomatoes are rich in folate, which helps lower your risk of infections.

Instead of cutting the taste of kale with fruits, this juice recipe uses tomato and celery juice. Picture: Pexels Karl Solano Kale, tomato and celery Kale is a staple for many green juices. Instead of cutting the taste of kale with fruits, this juice recipe uses tomato and celery juice, adding more than enough vitamin A. The horseradish in this recipe may also provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Blend it up for a drink that will awaken your senses.

People who have rheumatoid arthritis may especially benefit from drinking this juice. Picture: Pexels Ehioma Osih Beet, carrot, ginger and turmeric This juice has four root vegetables that will help your immune system and decrease inflammatory symptoms. Inflammation is often an immune response to infections. It can cause flu or cold symptoms like a runny nose, cough, and body aches. People who have rheumatoid arthritis may especially benefit from drinking this juice, as turmeric and ginger have anti-inflammatory effects.