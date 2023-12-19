Kairo Forbes teams up with Rihanna for Puma sneaker collaboration

Little miss Kairo Forbes, the daughter of the late rapper AKA, is stealing the spotlight at an age when most of us were still figuring out how to tie our shoelaces. The eight-year-old clinched the title of Social Media Kid Influencer of The Year at the swanky third annual South African Social Media Awards in 2023 held at the fancy Sandton Convention Centre, no less!

But she's not just stopping at awards. Mzansi’s little superstar has scored a sweet deal and is teaming up with none other then Queen Riri herself. They're bringing their A-game to the sneaker scene with Puma. I mean, seriously, what were we doing at her age? Probably arguing with our siblings about who got the bigger slice of pizza. Meanwhile, Forbes is out here striking deals with global icons and we’re here for it. Young Forbes took to her Instagram a video showing off her collaboration with Rihanna's sneaker range and her adorable dance moves to match.

Prepare to see this young trendsetter taking the fashion world by storm. Rihanna better watch out because Kairo Forbes is bringing her A-game to the sneaker world. Social media users loved seeing South Africa's kid influencer strutting her stuff. @Nicole Bronkhorst wrote: "Go Kairo! 👏🙌🔥❤️ Your daddy would be so proud of you."