Kamers Makers offers unique goods

Durban — Get ready to lose yourself in the rhythm and dance to the beats of a stellar line-up of local artists while shopping for a treasure trove of unique goods. Kamers Makers, South Africa's premier artisan platform, is set to make its much-anticipated debut in KwaZulu-Natal at the ZA Fest 2024 from June 14 until June 17.

Jeremy Doveton-Helps of Kamers Makers said: “We’re thrilled to bring our unique blend of discovery, shopping, and celebration to this beautiful province, showcasing over 100 of SA’s finest Makers. “Everything from fashion to footwear, skincare to ceramics, craft gin to jewellery, accessories, homeware and more. “We’re certain the discerning shoppers of KZN will be blown away by the quality and variety of these local talents.”

Over 21 years, Kamers Makers has established itself as one of the continent’s premium artisan platforms, showcasing more than 2 100 different Makers with not an import in sight. Evan Roberts of ZA Fest said: “The relationship between Kamers Makers and ZA Fest is more than a partnership, it’s a perfect synergy of shared values and a commitment to celebrating South African talent. “Their presence adds immense value to the festival, enriching the experience for festival goers with this unmatched artisan showcase. We’re thrilled to welcome them on board, and we’re confident that their participation will elevate the festival to new heights of excellence and cultural celebration.

"And with the Ndlovu Youth Choir as the headline act, we've a cultural experience bar none." As the festival's headline acts, the choir and Jesse Clegg will set the stage ablaze on June 16.