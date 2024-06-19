Kate Middleton shares an update on her cancer treatment: ‘I am making good progress’

The world was shocked when Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed earlier this year that she was undergoing cancer treatment. Despite her ongoing battle with cancer, she made her first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour 2024 alongside her family. This event marked her return to the public eye since announcing her diagnosis in March.

Months after sharing her diagnosis, Kate Middleton took to Instagram to update followers on her treatment. Kate has not shared what kind of cancer she was diagnosed with. The cancer was discovered after she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) In a recent Instagram post, Kate wrote: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.” “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. “On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.” “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.” The Princess of Wales last spoke publicly about her health in March, revealing her cancer diagnosis in a video. She explained that cancer was discovered in her body following a planned abdominal surgery in January. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) “At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she said. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should go a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.” She then asked for privacy, saying, “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.