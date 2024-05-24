Kelly Rowland serving the hottest looks at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

American singer and actress Kelly Rowland has been giving the people what they want and they can’t seem to get enough of her beauty as she keeps on serving looks at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals. After a bad start with an altercation with some of the red carpet security who pushed her away while she was having her moment, Rowland has redeemed herself by winning fans with her impeccable fashion looks.

On her first attendance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, she dazzled in a red custom Anamika Khanna gown and the platinum bob wig she wore worked in her favour because it elevated the look. Kelly Rowland for the Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Instagram. On day two, she went harder and looked regal in a white gown, completing the look with a bold silver necklace and white sunglasses. Her hair was pushed back, giving the dress the shine it deserved. Kelly Rowland look regal in all-white. Picture: Instagram. For the Kilian Paris afterparty, she donned a Mudra cast metal bralet and jersey drape cape from the Gaurav Gupta Spring Summer 2024 Paris Couture, and paired it with bold bracelets and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Kelly Rowland in Gaurav Gupta. Picture:Instagram. At the amfAR Cannes Gala, a charity event which raises money for HIV and AIDS research, Rowland looked bold in colour in a green custom Gaurav Gupta asymmetrical low rise skirt and a matching one-hand cropped top, showing off her slim waist. Kelly Rowland. Picture: Instagram. Not only are her fans impressed with her looks but they are also proud of her for standing up for herself against a security guard who stepped on her dress on the red carpet. Even people like Nikki Fowler, who has worked at the Cannes Film Festival, defended Rowland.

“The difference is striking in how ‘some’ are rushed off the steps with arms in her face and stepping on her dress, and some, they will wait patiently for,” commented Flower. “To see Kelly endure prejudice, and yes, I know exactly what that was by the videos and photos, is sad. Guess what? We aren’t the problem, when I can count on one hand how many black women are in the audience at Cannes, maybe the problem is ‘some’ of your ignorant poorly trained security and ushers that need to leave their Karen ism at home.” The annual Cannes Film Festival is one of the "Big Three" major European film festivals, alongside Venice and Berlin.