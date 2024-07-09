Kim Kardashian’s Skims is the world’s top celebrity clothing brand, according to a recent study

KIM Kardashian's Skims is the world’s most popular celebrity clothing brand, new research has revealed. The study, conducted by QR Code Generator, a niche tool that is used to generate different types of QR Codes, found that the brand has a whopping 5.9 million followers on Instagram and receives an average rating of 3.8 out of 5 on online review platform Trustpilot, which highlights the satisfaction that consumers have with the brand.

In order to put the study together, QR Code Generator researchers examined Trustpilot reviews as well official Instagram followings and Google Keyword Planner search data for leading celebrity clothing brands worldwide. These factors were weighed to determine consumer and fan popularity rankings. It found that the media mogul and entrepreneur took the top spot, achieving an impressive index score of 73.93/100.

Skims also sees an average of 3.4 million purchase-related search terms a month. Rihanna in Savage X Fenty. Picture: Instagram Meanwhile, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty ranked second with a score of 66.34 out of 100. The research also found that the musician’s lingerie brand also experiences more than 384 000 searches each month, an average Trustpilot review of 4.5 out of 5 and has 5.1 million Instagram followers.

“According to the brand’s website, the company ‘celebrates fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity’, which is a mission that the data suggests consumers appreciate,” the researchers explained. Making three for three for female-owned businesses, activewear brand Fabletics by actress Kate Hudson, is the third most popular global celebrity apparel brand. The research found that it has an overall index score of 52.11/100, 1.95 followers million on Instagram, receives an immense 1.3 million monthly searches for terms such as “buy Fabletics” or “where is Fabletics stocked?” as well as an average review score of 3.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot.

Kanye West is the first male celebrity to enter the list and his Yeezy brand ranked fourth. The research found that it has an index score of 51.98/100, which is 54% lower than his ex-wife’s brand. The musician’s brand has 3.3 million Instagram followers and over 3 million monthly searches on average. However, the metric which lowers the brand’s overall index score is its Trustpilot review, which the study found to be 2.8 out of 5.

Khloe Kardashian in Good American. Picture: Instagram Rounding out the top five is Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand, which received an index score of 47.45/100. It has around 2.4 million Instagram followers and experiences an average monthly search volume of interest in the brand of 217 000 every month. The study found that the brand has impressive customer satisfaction ratings, with the brand achieving an average Trustpilot review score of 4 out of 5.

Of the celebrity apparel brands analysed, some more hugely popular names also placed in the top 10, missing out on the coveted top spots. In sixth place is The Jessica Simpson Collection, which received an index score of 33.88/100, followed by Emily Ratajakowski’s swimwear brand, Inamorata, with an index score of 33.67/100 and fashion powerhouse Stella McCartney in eighth place with an index score of 25/100. Rounding out the top 10 are two global superstars, Beyoncé and Drake. Their respective clothing brands Ivy Park, with an index score of 23.11/100, and October’s Very Own, with an index score of 14.35/100, secured the ninth and 10th spots. QR Code Generator CEO Marc Porcar explained that while it is popular for clothing brands to collaborate with celebrities and well-known names to create one-off collections and lines, some celebrities take the further step of creating their very own clothing brands.