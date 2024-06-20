King Mswati III spotted wearing a watch worth over R16 million at the Presidential inauguration

African leaders and celebrities gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, June 19, to witness the Presidential inauguration. Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as the newly-elected president of South Africa and leading the ceremony was Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who swore him in under oath with thousands of people watching.

Many prominent figures attended the event, including Graça Machel, the widow of former President Nelson Mandela. However, all eyes were on Eswatini’s King Mswati III, who donned his traditional regalia and paired it with an excessively expensive watch. He wore a Jacob & Co. Brilliant Skeleton Tourbillon Ruby watch with green straps. The watch is estimated to cost at least $900,000 (about R16,180,695.00). 🇿🇦 PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION 2024



ARRIVAL OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT



🇸🇿 His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini arriving at Waterkloof Air Force Base for the Inauguration of HE Matamela @CyrilRamaphosa, President-Elect of the Republic of South Africa.… pic.twitter.com/uXSQ7zpFnM

— The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 18, 2024 Scores of people have since taken to social media to criticise him for owning such an expensive watch while the majority of the people of eSwatini live in poor conditions. This included @TheColourBlack1, who took to X to write: “Country in shambles, but King stays shining like all Monarchs 🥲. Before you point that out, remember, that all monarchs are exactly like this. Including yt [white] Monarchs.” @LizaNjee added: “A deep study needs to be done about African leaders. Something is very wrong and disturbing in this continent.”

Despite the backlash over the watch, those familiar with this royal family were not surprised as they are notorious for spending megabucks on luxury items. In 2019, it was reported that he bought Rolls-Royce luxury vehicles worth around R10 million each for his wives. His daughters, including one of the youngest, Princess Ntsandvweni, are also known for wearing luxurious brands such as Gucci.