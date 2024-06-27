Knowing the difference between IBS and IBD could save your life, experts say

Living with digestive issues can be tough, but it’s even harder if you don’t understand your condition. Many people hear the terms IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) and IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) and think that they are the same thing. However, they are different conditions, each with their own symptoms and treatments. The confusion could lead to stress, mismanagement and unnecessary doctor visits.

IBS is a functional disorder, meaning it affects how the bowel works, but doesn’t cause physical damage to the intestines. Symptoms often include stomach cramps, bloating, gas and changes in bowel habits like diarrhoea or constipation. IBD, on the other hand, is an inflammatory condition that results in chronic inflammation of the digestive tract, which could lead to serious damage. The two main types of IBD are Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. The confusion isn’t just a medical issue, it also impacts people’s daily lives. Those with IBS might worry they’re at risk for more severe complications, while those with IBD might downplay the seriousness of their condition.

Understanding the differences is not just about getting the right medical treatment; it’s also about improving quality of life and reducing undue stress. Living with a chronic gut disorder could be tough, affecting your body and mind. Not only do you deal with pain and constant discomfort, but feeling different from others could hurt your self-esteem. This could make you fear being judged and might cause you to avoid social events, leading to loneliness. The unpredictability of symptoms like incontinence could make you feel vulnerable and insecure, impacting your confidence. This often spills over into your personal life, making you hesitant to engage in intimate relationships or to even go to work. The strict diet and lifestyle changes needed to manage the condition might feel overwhelming, leaving you feeling resigned.

While food doesn’t cause either condition, diet changes can help manage symptoms. Picture: Sora Shimazaki /Pexels Vanessa Snow, the head of medical affairs at Janssen South Africa, explained that many many people confuse IBD with IBS. While both affect the gut and have similar symptoms, they are different. IBS affects how the bowel works but doesn’t cause lasting harm. On the other hand, IBD involves long-term inflammation that can damage the gastrointestinal tract and could even be life-threatening if not treated early. “Along with late diagnosis, there is also the very real possibility of misdiagnosis,” warned Snow.

She also noted that many other diseases have symptoms that are similar to IBD, making accurate diagnosis tricky. Patients may need several careful check-ups. Doctors should thoroughly review a patient’s clinical history, scans, endoscopy results and tissue samples to make sure they get the right diagnosis. “Understanding the differences between IBD and IBS is important for an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment plan. It’s even possible to have both conditions concurrently, which is why a thorough diagnosis is crucial.” The umbrella term “IBD” is broken into two main categories: Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis:

Crohn's Disease If you have Crohn’s Disease (CD), you could experience swelling of any part of the gastrointestinal system, from the mouth all the way to the anus. People of any age can have CD, but most people start experiencing symptoms between the ages of 20 and 30. Symptoms:

- Abdominal pain and cramping - Diarrhoea, often severe - Fatigue

- Weight loss - Mouth sores - Reduced appetite

Risk factors – Family history of Crohn’s Disease – Smoking, which can make symptoms worse

– Overuse of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (like ibuprofen) Ulcerative Colitis Ulcerative Colitis affects only the colon (large intestine) and the rectum. It causes inflammation and sores (ulcers) in the innermost lining of your colon.

Symptoms - Diarrhoea with blood - Abdominal pain and cramping

- Frequent trips to the bathroom - Fatigue - Unintended weight loss

- Urgency to defecate Both conditions are chronic, meaning they’re long-lasting and may have periods of flare-ups mixed with times of remission. While food doesn’t cause either condition, diet changes can help manage symptoms.