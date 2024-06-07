Kylie Cosmetics finally launches in SA

Global beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics is finally in South Africa. At the recent launch in Kramerville, Sandton, leading Joburg beauty influencers and the media got to experience the products from the brand. Hosted by Nomalanga Shozi, with DBN Gogo behind the decks, the launch introduced a range of Kylie Cosmetics products, including the iconic Matte Lip Kits, Kylash Volume Mascara and the latest Power Plush Longwear Foundation.

Kylie Cosmetics lip kit recently luanched in South Africa. “I am so excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics in South Africa and share my collection of make-up products that I use and love with all of my fans there,” said Kylie Jenner, the founder of the brand. The beauty mogul launched her brand in November 2015 and her debut product, which was the lip kit, sold out immediately after it released. In other news, Jenner, who has a fashion label called Khy, launched a new collection, “The Return Of Day To Night”, which includes a range of suede stretch garments.