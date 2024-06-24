Kylie Jenner opens up about beauty criticism, leaving fans divided

BEING famous and in the spotlight has its perks, but how do celebrities handle constant criticism and judgement from both haters and fans? On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, which aired on Thursday, Kylie Jenner, 26, addressed the persistent criticism she faces regarding her looks.

The brains behind Kylie Cosmetics shared that after Paris Fashion Week in September, she received a lot of negative comments about her appearance. “I wanted to do a more minimal make-up look because people tell me I wear too much, but then I’m criticised for doing too little," she said. Despite the Kardashian family's public platform and their often unattainable beauty standards, it’s hard not to feel sympathy for Jenner. As the youngest sibling, one might wonder if she felt pressured to keep up with the Kardashians herself.

"I hear nasty things about myself all the time," she admitted in a confessional. "I think it's just after 10 years of hearing about it, it just gets exhausting." She added that she's "so numb" to people talking about her looks and wonders why "the internet" thinks it's okay to do so. Kendall Jenner, 28, supported her sister, saying, "We're dehumanised in our family. There are no rules with us. They don't think we have any feelings."

Kylie also revealed her decision to dissolve half of her lip filler last year. "I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again. It feels like it’s a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it is never going to change," she sadly expressed. Regular “Kardashian” watchers know that Kylie is soft-hearted and somewhat sensitive to criticism.

"Like, I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me," she admitted. "People have been talking about my looks since I was 12 or 13, before I even got lip filler." Kylie is determined to stay strong: "I cannot let the comments get me down. I've got s--- to do." However, some X users expressed no empathy for the reality TV star.

@StephanieSidley wrote: “Kylie Jenner has been selling teenage girls a distorted view of reality with her diet teas and face/lip injections for 10 years, but now she’s crying over it??? This girl made millions off destroying women’s self esteem and now we’re supposed to feel sorry for her??? Nope!!!!” Kylie Jenner has been selling teenage girls a distorted view of reality with her diet teas and face/lip injections for 10 years, but now she’s crying over it??? This girl made millions off destroying women’s self esteem and now we’re suppose to feel sorry for her??? Nope!!!! https://t.co/EFrbZuDZOH — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) June 20, 2024 @AmyBrownhouse wrote: “Why would I shed a tear for Kylie Jenner crying that people are calling her ugly?

“1. She and her sisters set impossible beauty standards by denying their plastic surgery. 2. She is a billionaire. She can afford to get a therapist. 3. We are in the midst of SEVERAL GENOCIDES.” Why would I shed a tear for Kylie Jenner crying that people are calling her ugly?



1. She and her sisters set impossible beauty standards by denying their plastic surgery.



2. She is a billionaire. She can afford to get a therapist.



3. We are in the midst of SEVERAL GENOCIDES. pic.twitter.com/J0mDJIGNr9 — Anxie-tea 🍵 (@AmyBrownhouse) June 21, 2024 @whotfisjovana wrote: “I honestly don’t think she even needed as much lip filler or cosmetic surgery as she’s had done. it just created unattainable beauty standards for others but i can understand her POV in regards to her self image. maybe at the time it made her feel better but perspective changes”