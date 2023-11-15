KZN-born chef Thami is putting his heritage on the menu with ReNAO Kitchen & Bar

Thamsanqa Dlamini wants you to ask yourself: what foods are native to the land that you are on? The Ixopo-born chef and restaurateur is on a mission to bring the ingredients and dishes of his community to more people with the new Margate-located ReNAO Kitchen & Bar.

As executive chef, Dlamini said working as a hospitality consultant, which is one area of his expertise within different hospitality spaces from restaurants to hotels, with St Michael Sands Hotel the restaurant being one of his consultation clients, he observed the gap when it comes to food standards and service with lifestyle on the South Coast. As such, he decided to join powers with the establishment which gave birth to ReNAO Kitchen & Bar. Overlooking St. Michael's Beach, he said the aim of the restaurant is to connect all cultures and groups and to create a vibrant and inclusive space where people of all backgrounds can come together to enjoy exceptional cuisine and drinks in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

“ReNAO Kitchen & Bar aims to provide an immersive dining experience that goes beyond just serving delicious food. It seeks to celebrate diversity by representing and incorporating elements from various cultures into its menu, decor, and overall ambiance. “The goal is to bridge gaps between different communities and foster a sense of unity and understanding amongst patrons”, said Dlamini. “When it comes to food, we offer a wide range of high-quality dishes that cater to different tastes and dietary preferences. The menu could feature a fusion of global flavours, blending traditional recipes with innovative culinary techniques.

"The emphasis is placed on using fresh, seasonal ingredients and providing options for vegetarians, vegans, and those with specific dietary restrictions. The beverages served are also of exceptional quality. "These include handcrafted cocktails, a diverse selection of wines and spirits, and a variety of non-alcoholic drinks. The aim was to curate a beverage menu that complements the flavours of the food and offers something for everyone, ensuring an enjoyable dining experience for all guests", he added. Thamsanqa Dlamini aka Chef Thami. Offering both casual and fine dining, the restaurant exudes an energetic and lively atmosphere that encourages socialisation and interaction.

The use of vibrant colours, and unique architectural elements further enhance the visual appeal, creating a lively and engaging environment that overlooks the beach. Commenting on the growth of the restaurants since it opened, Dlamini said: “When I look at it now everything gives me so much joy. The journey has not been an easy one, it has been filled with a lot of sweat, sleepless nights, and immense hard work. “We are definitely striving towards being a number one modern multicultural culinary global lifestyle brand offering the most hospitableness and impeccable service standards.”