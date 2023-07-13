Layer up season: wardrobe staples you must have this winter

I have lived in Soweto almost all my life, and for the first time, I experienced snow this week. It was so beautiful to see adults beaming with excitement like little kids as they played in the snow. While it’s nice to experience this one-of-a-kind weather, we need to brace ourselves for the cold.

This year’s winter is not like what we’re used to. You can’t wear tracksuits and call it a day – you need to layer up. Below are some of the top five clothing items you need in your wardrobe this season. Teddy coat A teddy coat is a must-have because once you’ve rocked your outfit for the day, you can throw it on top for extra warmth. If you can, also get teddy tracksuits. Alternatively, you can get a hoodie or puffer jacket.

Layering your clothes is a must this season. Picture: Pexels @cottonbro studio. Turtlenecks Get as many turtlenecks to cover that neck and keep it warm. You don’t want any cold hitting your skin, you must be covered from all angles. Get a thick turtleneck. Picture: Pexels @cottonbro studio Underneath tights/leggings

I know most men think leggings are for women, but not when it’s cold. Stop listening to your friends and get those leggings. Wear them underneath your usual pants and keep it moving. Your friends won’t know, so your masculinity will not be bruised. After all, the aim is to be warm and not feed your ego or impress friends. Leggings and vests make the best undergarments in winter. Picture: Pexels @SHVETS production Vests

Vests bring back childhood memories because my grandmother made it a point that I wear a vest before the shirt. I took that advice and ran with it. Even as an adult, make sure you wear a long-sleeved vest underneath. It’s winter – you need to layer up as much as possible. Beanies

Beanies are one of the best accessories to rock in winter because they are multifunctional. They keep your head warm, cover your ears and hide a bad hair day. They are definitely a must-have this season. Fur Crocs Having cold feet will ruin your day. That’s why the first step in keeping your whole body warm is by making sure your feet are warm. The perfect winter combo to keep your feet warm is thick socks and fur Crocs.