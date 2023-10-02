Levi’s and Crocs collaborate on capsule collection

The collaboration of brands is on the rise. Since Covid-19, we’ve seen many brands collaborating. After all, collaboration is better than competing because everyone wins.

Levi’s and Crocs have partnered to create a casual comfort and quality design in their new capsule collection. This collaboration is part of Levi’s 150th birthday celebration, where the brand is coming up with iconic fashion statement pieces. “The third offering from the Levi’s x Crocs capsule collection features a tie-dye print classic clog inspired by the Japanese technique of Shibori dyeing.

“Among the shoes’ special features are Levi’s button shank hinge hardware, red outsoles, and a two horse-pull heel stamp on the footbed. “Emphasising self-expression, the classic clog has eight custom Levi’s Jibbitz charms inspired by ’60s counterculture and archival Levi’s graphics,” read a statement from the two brands. Kenny Mitchell, chief marketing officer at Levi Strauss & Co, says working with Crocs has been delightful because both brands share the same ethos.