Local actress Kgaogelo Monama announces her pregnancy

More recently, actress and presenter Kgaogelo Monama has joined the mommy club, which could explain her absence on “Smokes & Mirrors”, where she plays Petunia.

More South African celebrities continue to announce their pregnancies.

She recently posted a video of her protruding belly and added “mommy” to her Instagram bio.

“Thank you father for every blessing in my life I am humbled and grateful,” she wrote.

While she hasn’t revealed her baby’s gender, she did announce that the baby’s name is Agape.

In December last year, she celebrated her friend’s baby shower while keeping it under wraps that she was also with child.

“We came together friends and family of @dudu__ndlovu to celebrate our bundle of joy. 😜🙈😂🤍