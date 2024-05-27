Local actress Kgaogelo Monama announces her pregnancy

More South African celebrities continue to announce their pregnancies.
More recently, actress and presenter Kgaogelo Monama has joined the mommy club, which could explain her absence on “Smokes & Mirrors”, where she plays Petunia.
She recently posted a video of her protruding belly and added “mommy” to her Instagram bio.
“Thank you father for every blessing in my life I am humbled and grateful,” she wrote.
While she hasn’t revealed her baby’s gender, she did announce that the baby’s name is Agape.
In December last year, she celebrated her friend’s baby shower while keeping it under wraps that she was also with child.
“We came together friends and family of @dudu__ndlovu to celebrate our bundle of joy. 😜🙈😂🤍
“Wishing you nothing but great moments for the second time around of this journey what a warrior you are Queen your strength is purely unmatched you leave me in awe of your courage for life.
“Thank you for being a sister to me and loving me all the way through. God bless your growing family,” she wrote.
Monama joins other well-known personalities like “Muvhango” actress Inno Manchidi, founder of Hermosa Flor Mbali Sebapu and NGO specialist Sibulele Sibaca, to name a few, who recently became mothers.
Content creator and entrepreneur Lungile Thabethe also announced that she is expecting her first child.