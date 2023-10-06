Local brand Galxboy expands its footprint in SA

The founder of GalxBoy knew what the people wanted and gave it to them. Many people in the country cannot afford certain products from luxurious designers at the Diamond Walk. To bridge the gap,Thatiso Dube came up with the idea of creating products of the same concept but naming them GalxBoy.

The brand has grown tremendously with many people, including the late Kiernan Forbes, being fans. Through its growth, Dube has managed to open stores across the country to reach people outside of Gauteng who couldn’t access it. Last month, GalxBoy opened a store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, followed by another in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga last week.

Dube, who started the brand in 2008, is happy with its growth and is focused on creating a national footprint. “We are thrilled to bring GALXBOY to even more South Africans and fashion enthusiasts. Our journey has been one of creativity, innovation, and cultural expression. “Emalahleni has a special place in my heart, so opening our now sixth store in the city was particularly moving,’’ said Dube.

“We also look forward to becoming a part of the fashion landscape in Durban and Polokwane over the next few weeks, where we can continue to merge our unique perspective with the diverse fashion cultures of these cities.’’ The supporters of the brand are happy about the physical stores because they’ve been complaining about stuff getting sold out quickly online. “The guy took advice and feedback from customers and improved. Luxury brand at an affordable price. Dude cracked the code, and we love him,” commented @Morganical00.