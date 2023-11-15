Londie London mourns the death of her father

South African musician and businesswoman Londie London (real name Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu) is mourning after losing her father. The “Real Housewives of Durban” star took to social media to announce his death.

As a daddy’s girl, London expressed her sadness. “Toughest week of my entire life 😭🙏🏾💔. Rest in Peace, Baba. I’m still in disbelief that I’ll never hear you call my name again. But I will forever remember & respect your teachings. Rest Baba. I will forever and always be Daddy’s girl,” the reality TV star wrote on Instagram. She thanked those who helped her with the funeral arrangements and preparations, making sure she gave her father a beautiful send-off.

Her followers and colleagues in the entertainment industry have been sending her and her family condolences during this difficult time. “Sending you my love. I’m so sorry, ngathi uNkulunkulu anganisula izinyembezi (may God wipe away all your tears. My sincerest condolences to you,” said make-up artist colourme__sim. One of her friends, @dimplek2702, said: “What a beautiful send off, my friend, so joyful yet so heartbreaking. He was loved and will continue to be loved and missed. Stay strong, God is always there for his people, hears every cry and sees every tear, we love u, wamina.”