LOOK: Africa’s biggest Cannabis Expo returns to Durban’s The Globe

Africa's biggest Cannabis Expo will be returning to The Globe at Suncoast in Durban from July 28 until July 30 and guests can expect a variety of things to see and experience.

The Cannabis Expo is the global marketplace for education and innovative products and businesses serving the cannabis industry and its medicinal, agricultural, financial and lifestyle aspects. Picture: Supplied The Durban edition will feature over 100 exhibitors representing the entire cannabis industry, the ‘freedom festival’ which is a vibrant outdoor festival environment hosting bands, artists, and DJs, the ‘cannabis food market’ where goers can browse and enjoy the latest in cannabis-infused and cannabis-inspired culinary delights. With a wide range of cannabis-infused meals, snacks, and drinks on offer, visitors can choose to indulge and treat their palates while enjoying a cannabidiol buzz. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cannabis Expo (@the_cannabis_expo) The event will also feature the ‘shroom expo’ which includes an informative psilocybin mushroom gallery as well as talks and discussions on the psilocybin industry, the ‘convention stage’ where global industry leaders will present talks and take part in moderated panel discussions every hour on the stage throughout the exhibition, and the ‘expo stage’ where there will be presentations around cannabis-related topics that cover health, agriculture, legislation, finance and more.